Saugerties, NY

Get Your Broken Taillight Fixed for Free With Lights On Program in NY

By Steve King
WZOZ 103.1
WZOZ 103.1
 19 days ago
There's a new program that hopefully more police departments across New York will adopt that gives drivers of a vehicle with a broken light a voucher to get it fixed instead of a ticket. I've been pulled over a few times for a taillight out on my Jeep. I had...

wzozfm.com
