New River, AZ

New River is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

New River Daily
New River Daily
 16 days ago

(NEW RIVER, AZ) A sunny Saturday is here for New River, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aFRDVM700

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

