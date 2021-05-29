Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpine, TX

A rainy Saturday in Alpine — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Alpine News Flash
Alpine News Flash
 16 days ago

(ALPINE, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Alpine, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alpine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aFRDKtM00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alpine News Flash

Alpine News Flash

Alpine, TX
8
Followers
69
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alpine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpine, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sunbreak#Nearby Hikes#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Retirement Savings#Planning#Household Tasks#Nws Data#Bookkeeping#Theater#Money#Finances#Streaming#Student Loan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Alpine, TXPosted by
Alpine News Flash

Rainy forecast for Alpine? Jump on it!

(ALPINE, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Alpine Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Alpine, TXPosted by
Alpine News Flash

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Alpine

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alpine: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
smcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Brewster County in southwestern Texas Northwestern Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 310 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 25 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Brewster The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND NORTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 28 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Lower Brewster County, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Lower Brewster County; Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sanderson, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Sanderson, Dryden, Terrell County Gas Plant, Terrell County Airport and Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 289 and 327.