‘Click It Or Ticket’ Returns So…..Buckle Up!

By BIG CHUCK
WZOZ 103.1
WZOZ 103.1
 17 days ago
It has become a common message during busy holiday travel times. "Click it, or ticket." That means buckle up your seat belt or face a stiff penalty. Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. Yes, even during the pandemic. And with all those vehicles on the road this coming weekend, state police officials will also be out in force. The campaign will run from May 24 through June 6, 2021 to promote seat belt use with all drivers.

WZOZ 103.1

WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta, NY
WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York.

West Side Journal

Click it or ticket: Seatbelts aren't just for the front seat

Law enforcement officers across Louisiana are encouraging drivers and passengers to wear their seat belts, and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is reminding people in the back seat they could also be cited for failing to buckle up. Click It or Ticket, the national seat belt campaign that coincides with...
Trafficgallupsun.com

Click it or ticket: Multistate campaign to raise seat belt safety awareness

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies join Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah, and Wyoming reminding travelers to buckle up. The ‘State2State Buckle Up’ campaign wants travelers to stay buckled in every state no matter how far they are traveling. The campaign coincides with...
Nebraska StateNorfolk Daily News

State patrol wraps up ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

The Nebraska State Patrol completed the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which focuses on the start of the summer travel season. Troopers removed 45 impaired drivers from the road during the campaign, which ran from May 24 to June 6. Troopers also assisted 681 motorists in need of help on Nebraska’s roadways, according to a press release.
Lincoln, Nebraska

"Click It or Ticket" Seat Belt Enforcement Results

The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide “Click it or Ticket” enforcement effort that began Monday May 24, 2021 and continued through Sunday, June 6, 2021. Special attention by law enforcement officers was directed to those motorists who failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers and children.
lowerbuckstimes.com

TMA Bucks Community Traffic Safety Program represents county at ‘Click It or Ticket’ event with Phanatic

TMA Bucks Community Traffic Safety Program manager Carly Mannon represented Bucks County and joined Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Philadelphia Police Department, New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, AAA, the Traffic Injury & Prevention Program and the Phillie Phanatic on May 24 for a media event at Citizens Bank Park to kick off the national “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt enforcement initiative, which runs through June 6.
WZOZ 103.1

Preview of June 5 Guests For ‘This Week in Central NY’ Radio Show

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This Saturday’s featured guests include:. Lori Bailey (Director/Producer/Writer)...
Mix 94.1

Click It or Ticket Campaign A Huge Success In Amarillo

You may remember a few weeks ago, Amarillo PD kicked off their "Click It or Ticket" campaign. The police were out in force to make sure you had that seatbelt fastened securely across your body and that you were staying safe. Well, the final numbers from that campaign were released...and...
Hutch Post

HPD releases Click It or Ticket numbers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department released its numbers from the most recent Click It or Ticket campaign. HPD says it conducted overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce Kansas occupant restraint, texting, impaired driving and other traffic laws. During the campaign, officers wrote 115 safety belt citations, seven child restraint citations, and 17 other citations — 130 vehicle stops were made during the campaign.
WZOZ 103.1

13 Businesses Checked For Underage Sales; All Pass!

The New York State Police frequently keep an eye on the local businesses that sell alcohol. They are always making sure that all alcohol sale rules and laws are abided by. We report on these underage initiatives all the time. The results usually show pretty good compliance from the random area stores that are checked in the tri-county listening area. But there are usually a few stores that let an underage sale slip by. The most recent one, however, was different. It scored a 100% in compliance!
WZOZ 103.1

Best in NYS: Sherburne-Earlville Team Heading To Orlando

What is an Odyssey of the Mind? And how can it take you to Florida? This is a creative problem-solving program involving students and they work as a team to solve the problem. Then it's all about the presentation of their solution at a competition. To answer the second question, you get to Florida by being darn good at it.
chronicle-express.com

'Click It or Ticket' campaign underway in Penn Yan

PENN YAN— The Penn Yan Police Department will be participating in the "Click It or Ticket" campaign now through June 6. Police Chief Thomas Dunham says the goal is to promote seat belt usage through education and enforcement. "If you don't wear your seatbelt you are more likely to be...
ruralradio.com

NSP Completes “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

JUNE 11, 2021 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which focuses on the start of the summer travel season. During the campaign, which ran from May 24 through June 6, troopers removed 45 impaired drivers from the road....
WZOZ 103.1

