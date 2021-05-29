‘Click It Or Ticket’ Returns So…..Buckle Up!

The New York State Police frequently keep an eye on the local businesses that sell alcohol. They are always making sure that all alcohol sale rules and laws are abided by. We report on these underage initiatives all the time. The results usually show pretty good compliance from the random area stores that are checked in the tri-county listening area. But there are usually a few stores that let an underage sale slip by. The most recent one, however, was different. It scored a 100% in compliance!