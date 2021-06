This quick, one-pot Ground Turkey Skillet with zucchini, corn, tomatoes, and black beans is great for weeknight dinner or meal prep!. I just love an easy weeknight recipe you can whip up all in one skillet. This dish has all the flavors of summer with fresh zucchini, corn, and tomato. It’s a full meal in one – although if you wish, you can serve it with a grain. This ground turkey skillet is inspired by my Santa Fe Stuffed Zucchini but simplifiedand cooked in under 20 minutes. More of my favorite skillet recipes to try are this Beef Picadillo Recipe and this Cheesy Rotisserie Chicken Enchilada Skillet.