Reliving Rangers: K’Andre Miller scores first NHL goal

The New York Rangers are expected to be very busy this offseason. In effort to keep you aware, here are the top storylines to follow until next season’s opening puck drop. The Blueshirts have opted to relieve David Quinn of his head coaching duties. “I would like to thank David Quinn, David Oliver, Jacques Martin, and Greg Brown for all of their efforts and dedication to the Rangers,” Chris Drury said via a press release. “I wish each of them the best in their future endeavors. We will begin our search for a new head coach immediately.”