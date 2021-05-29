Reliving Rangers: K’Andre Miller scores first NHL goal
The Reliving Rangers series continues as we go back in time to some of the best moments of the season. For this installment we recall K’Andre Miller’s first NHL goal. K’Andre joined the New York Rangers this season after playing the two prior at the University of Wisconsin. The 6’5″ defenseman recorded 40 points during his time in the NCAA. He transitioned from being a forward in high school to defense and has excelled on the blue-line.www.foreverblueshirts.com