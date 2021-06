CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio will see cooler, drier weather much of this week after several days of hot, humid weather. First comes more chances of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon in both the Cleveland and Akron areas, most likely after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy during the late morning and early afternoon, but the clouds will begin to break up later in the day. Look for highs around 80 degrees in Cleveland and Akron. There will be slight chances of showers and thunderstorms overnight, and temperatures will drop to about 60 in Cleveland and into the upper 50s in the Akron area.