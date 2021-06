Demon Slayer's first season helped propel the Shonen series to one of the top spots in the world of anime, with the recent release of its first film Mugen Train, pushing the popularity of the franchise even further, and with season two set to arrive later this year, now is the perfect time to talk about what we know. Though a release date has yet to be revealed for these new adventures for Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, season two will be arriving this year, animated by Ufotable who was responsible for season one and Mugen Train.