West. Jefferson Weather Forecast
WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.