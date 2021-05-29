Cancel
Jefferson, NC

West. Jefferson Weather Forecast

West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 16 days ago

WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aFRD7VA00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Jefferson, NC
ABOUT

With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

