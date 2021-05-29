Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spencer, WV

Jump on Spencer’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Spencer News Beat
Spencer News Beat
 16 days ago

(SPENCER, WV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Spencer Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spencer:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aFRD6cR00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spencer News Beat

Spencer News Beat

Spencer, WV
19
Followers
80
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spencer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Chance Rain Showers#Spencer Saturday#Nws Data#Fun#Liftoff#Today#Retirement Savings#Grey#Cloud#Attractions#Things#Wv#Bookkeeping#Household Tasks#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related