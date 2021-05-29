Look: Where Tennessee basketball's recruiting class finished in the rankings

Georgia football has a new All-American on its roster. Freshman Arian Smith was named a first-team All-American this week for his performance in the 4x100 meter relay on Friday. The Dawgs ran a school record (38.54) earning a second-place finish at the NCAA Track and Field National Championship. It was the best finish in the 4x100m relay since 1984, when Georgia won the title with a 39.39. Smith was also named Honorary Mention All-American for the 100m, with him running a 10.10 in the East Qualifier in just his second collegiate meet. Now the Dawgs will hope Smith earns All-American honors this fall on the gridiron.