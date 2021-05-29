Cancel
Look: Where Tennessee basketball's recruiting class finished in the rankings

By Grant Ramey
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee's 2021 signing class is expected to arrive on campus this week, with summer classes and workouts set to get underway. Five-star power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Auburn transfer guard Justin Powell arrived earlier this month, while five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler, four-star center Jonas Aidoo, four-star small forward Jahmai Mashack and three-star shooting guard Quentin Diboundje have yet to make it to Knoxville.

