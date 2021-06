The WOCCISD Board of Trustees honored District Teacher of the Year, Jordan Britten, and District Paraprofessional of the Year, Nurse Ebony Green. Mr. Britten has worked as a science teacher at West Orange-Stark High School since 2015. During his time at WOS, he has taught every science offered by the department. He takes great pride in his team and students. Mr. Britten is constantly looking for opportunities to expand his knowledge of science and pedagogy.