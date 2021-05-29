Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stratford, CT

For sale: Prime Stratford development site, some cleanup required

By Ethan Fry
newmilfordspectrum.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRATFORD — The town is on the lookout for a developer interested in the former Contract Plating property on Longbrook Avenue. Millions of dollars in grants have been used to clean up the 10-acre site across the Metro-North tracks from Home Depot and Wal-Mart. But nearly $2 million is still...

www.newmilfordspectrum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stratford, CT
Government
City
Stratford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
Stratford, CT
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Development#Application Development#Conservation Community#Contract Plating#Home Depot#Wal Mart#Redevelopment Agency#Raymark Industries#Uconn#Sale#Town Officials#Grant Funding#Waste#Developers#Business Types#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
EPA
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Site at Massive Avenir Development Trades for $69 Million

Avenir, one of the largest development sites in South Florida, moves ahead with a land sale and financing. The master developer, Avenir Development—an LLC run by Coral Gables-based Landstar Development Group—bought 445 acres on the north end of Northlake Boulevard for $69.4 million from Avenir Holdings. Back in 2012, Avenir...
Industrywolfcre.com

Radon and Its Effects on Your Commercial Property

Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is estimated to be present in one out of every 15 U.S. homes in the United States. It is colorless, tasteless and odorless, and can result in serious adverse health effects – in fact, it is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States next to smoking, according to the U.S. Surgeon General.
Oregon Stateislandfreepress.org

NPS approves plan to implement improvements at Oregon Inlet Marina

On Friday, June 11, National Park Service (NPS) South Atlantic-Gulf Acting Regional Director Pedro Ramos signed a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Oregon Inlet Marina Improvements: Site Plan and Environmental Assessment (EA). The EA addressed the management of aging buildings that are not adapted to sea-level rise,...
Hawaii County, HIWest Hawaii Today

Building code revisions ahead: County Council to take up last 2 pieces of construction requirements

The Big Island is moving into 2018. The 2018 international building code, that is. After a year’s delay and consultation with contractors, business groups and members of the architectural, engineering and real estate sectors, the county administration has proposed adoption of two chapters of the code with county-specific amendments. The chapters cover new and existing residential buildings.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

A $5,000 deposit is required to participate in this tax sale.

Butte County to Auction 154 Tax-Defaulted Properties Online Through BidAssets.com. OROVILLE, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Butte County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office will host a tax-defaulted properties sale beginning June 11, 2021. In an effort to avoid COVID-19 related concerns that may arise at a live auction, the tax-defaulted properties sale will be held through online auction website Bid4Assets.com.
Carver, MAWicked Local

Redevelopment Authority to visit Carver development site

CARVER – Reconfiguration of the Montello Street intersection as part of the Urban Renewal Project will require at least one drainage easement from the owners of Silo Marketplace. Redevelopment Authority member Savery Moore sat in on a Zoom call June 3 with Deputy Director of Operations and Maintenance John Woods,...
Everett, MAnerej.com

Project of the Month: Thibeault Development completes another $50m sale of former Everett salvage yard site to Greystar

Everett, MA William Thibeault of Thibeault Development has sold a 6+ acre parcel, formerly known as Siegel’s Auto Salvage Facility and Edel Brown Machinery for $50 million. The property at 119 and 85 Boston St. was sold, along with 650 fully approved residential permits. Greystar purchased the project and plans on building two residential buildings consisting of 650 residential units, 785 parking spaces, 19,000 s/f of amenity space and 9,000 s/f of retail space.
Real Estatebizjournals

800-home development planned on farm site in Lakeville

Over 298 acres of farmland in Lakeville could soon be turned into 808 homes. D.R. Horton Inc. is proposing to build 180 town homes and 629 single-family homes on the Brandtjen Farm site south of 170th Street West and East of Eagleview Drive, according to an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW).
Clayton, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Clayton eases some requirements on food trucks at city-approved special events

CLAYTON — Mayor Michelle Harris and the Board of Aldermen approved legislation Tuesday to allow for more flexibility for mobile food vending equipment, including food trucks, to operate at approved special events citywide. The change updated language approved in 2012 and amended three years later that allowed the operation of...
Easton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Developer’s unusual pitch for abandoned Easton site calls for no new development

One of the three redevelopment proposals for the Easton iron and Metal site includes no new development at all. Brooke Mitman wants the site to remain as natural as possible. The submission from her company, Nehemiah Redevelopment Group, calls for rehabbing the stone garage on the site, tearing down a trailer and rehabbing a block building that once served as the main office for the scrapyard at 1111-1113 Bushkill Drive in Easton.
Clark County, OHDayton Daily News

Developer to purchase Upper Valley Mall site

Clark County officials have identified a buyer for the Upper Valley Mall, which is set to close this month. Ohio-based developer Industrial Commercial Properties has agreed to purchase the property for $2.25 million, according to a Wednesday news release from Clark County officials. ExploreJobs alert: Kroger looking to add 10,000...
Environmentpennsylvanianewstoday.com

EPA Continues Erie Cork Site Cleanup Process

The EPA is continuing the process of cleaning up the Erie Cork site. According to officials, the EPA is currently in the process of removal measures. At the end of April, they completed a bench test to see if the material was dangerous. The material was then shipped for disposal.
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Land sale paves way for £50m development

Terra Strategic has sold 32-acres of land for the £50m first phase of its Hawkesbury canal village scheme to Vistry Group for an undisclosed sum.The conclusion of the sale follows detailed planning permission for the 204 homes, infrastructure works and community facilities being awarded by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council earlier this year.The entire length of the development area is bounded by Coventry Canal, with vehicular access provided from Stockley Road and Sephton Drive.Vistry’s phase one development will include 153 open market properties and 51 affordable homes.As part of the sale and in advance of the housebuilder starting on site, Living Space Housing, one of Terra’s sister companies, will undertake £3m of infrastructure, community facilities and enabling works.A further 296 homes are proposed for the 40-acre second phase of Terra’s regeneration scheme. The Solihull-based strategic land specialist has recently lodged a planning application for the collection of open market and affordable homes with the council.The masterplan for the whole 72-acres has been carried out by Hampshire-based Thrive Architects, with Birmingham-based Malcolm Payne Design Group responsible for the detailed design for the first phase.
TrafficWDIO-TV

Superfund site cleanup derails LS&M Railroad's season

"All aboard!" will have to wait another year for the Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad. The historic train tracks run through the US Steel Superfund Site, and the MPCA and EPA are doing cleanup work there this summer. LS&M President Joel Manns said it would have shortened the track available to them to just about 20% of their normal route.
Rumford, MEmainebiz.biz

Rumford seeks the right developer for former motel site

The property that once housed the Linnell Motel at 986 Prospect St. in Rumford may not, at first glance, seem promising. A fire ravaged the main building in 2015, closing it down. The owner, who lives in California, fell behind on his taxes and the town took over the property in March. In April, the town's Department of Public Works bulldozed what was left of the burned building, leaving two outbuildings in the back on the 4.77 acres.
Raleigh, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Raleigh may drop parking requirements for new development

Raleigh leaders want to scrap parking requirements for new developments throughout the city. Parking minimums — based on how many people live, work or shop at a development — have long been standard in cities, based on the assumption that parking “is really good and more is always better,” said Jason Hardin, a senior planner with the city.