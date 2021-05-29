Joyce Clarice Simmons Phillips, 89, went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 26, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, Texas after a brief illness. She and her twin sister, Joy, were born on April 21, 1932 in Tipton, Oklahoma. They grew up in Orange, Texas where they graduated from Lutcher Stark High School in Orange. She married after high school to George W. Barry and had two girls, Belinda and Paula Barry. George died several years later after being treated in an iron lung for polio. Later she met and married Robert Phillips, Sr. and they resided in Tanglewood, Texas for 57 years. Six years ago, she met Bill McMullen, they have been the light in each other’s eyes and hearts ever since.