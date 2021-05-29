Cancel
Montevideo, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Montevideo

Montevideo Bulletin
MONTEVIDEO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aFRCwsz00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Montevideo, MN
