Daily Weather Forecast For Montevideo

MONTEVIDEO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.