Daily Weather Forecast For Montevideo
MONTEVIDEO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
