Chesterfield, VA

11912 Birdie Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Richmond.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to this charming brick ranch style home with partial finished basement in the Hillandale subdivision! This home boasts a total of 2,527 SQF of living space to go along with 3 bedrooms, 2 full updated bathrooms, attached single car garage and plenty of additional space in the basement and a screened in porch that is perfect for the warm summer evenings. If this home checks off your boxes, then schedule that showing now before it's gone!

