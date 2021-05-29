11912 Birdie Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Welcome home to this charming brick ranch style home with partial finished basement in the Hillandale subdivision! This home boasts a total of 2,527 SQF of living space to go along with 3 bedrooms, 2 full updated bathrooms, attached single car garage and plenty of additional space in the basement and a screened in porch that is perfect for the warm summer evenings. If this home checks off your boxes, then schedule that showing now before it's gone!