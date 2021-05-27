5639 Benika Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23234

Move in ready!!! Come see this immaculately maintained 3-bedroom 1-bath home. Upgrades throughout include: beautiful hardwood throughout living areas and bedroom, updated bathroom, paved driveway, carport, 2 car garage with water and electricity, storage shed with electricity, home has insulated exterior walls, and newer heat pump with oil back up. Enjoy sitting on the back deck overlooking your gorgeous parklike backyard. Once you see this home, you'll know your search is over. This home won't last long come see it today!!!