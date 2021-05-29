Cancel
Worland, WY

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Worland

Posted by 
 16 days ago

(WORLAND, WY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Worland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aFRCsM500

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Worland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

