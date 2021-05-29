Kayenta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KAYENTA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
