Kayenta, AZ

Kayenta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Kayenta News Watch
 16 days ago

KAYENTA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UscX_0aFRCqad00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kayenta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

