OTM Open Thread: It is Saturday

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets - 9:30pm ET (TNT) - Suns lead 1-0 With only one game on the slate tonight, we can focus all our attention out west for Game 2 between the Suns and Nuggets. Phoenix took Game 1, 122-105, behind a balanced offensive effort that saw all five starters score between 14 and 23 points. Nikola Jokic, announced last night as the 2020-21 NBA MVP, led the way for Denver with 22 points. While Jamal Murray’s season-ending injury has basically erased expectations for this Nuggets club, the Suns could be well-positioned to emerge out of a wide-open Western Conference field. It’s a good a shot as any for Chris Paul to reach his first NBA Finals; the star point guard is reportedly around 90 percent healthy with the shoulder injury suffered in Round One.