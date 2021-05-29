OTM Open Thread: It is Saturday
Happy Saturday! Fans are allowed at full capacity in Fenway Park today for the first time since 2019. It's gonna be weird. The Red Sox continue their series with the Miami Marlins at 4:10 PM ET. Meanwhile the Celtics have an off day in their series against the Brooklyn Nets. However we've got hockey at night as the Bruins take on the New York Islanders in the first game of the second round of NHL playoffs at 8:00 PM ET. Prepare for crowds, talk about what you want, and be good to one another.