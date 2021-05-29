Cancel
Stigler, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Stigler

Stigler News Beat
Stigler News Beat
 16 days ago

STIGLER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aFRCnBg00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stigler, OK
With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Stigler, OK
