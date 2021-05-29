Cancel
Ulysses, KS

Ulysses Weather Forecast

Ulysses Voice
ULYSSES, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aFRCmIx00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 21 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ulysses Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

