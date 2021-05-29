Zuni Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ZUNI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 40 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 83 °F, low 46 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.