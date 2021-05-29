Cancel
Zuni, NM

Zuni Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Zuni News Watch
 16 days ago

ZUNI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aFRClQE00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Zuni, NM
