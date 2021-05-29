Ironwood Daily Weather Forecast
IRONWOOD, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
