Everett, PA

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Everett Updates
 16 days ago

(EVERETT, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Everett Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Everett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aFRChtK00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 51 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

