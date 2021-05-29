Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities
(EVERETT, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Everett Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Everett:
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 51 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.