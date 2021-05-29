4-Day Weather Forecast For Cherokee
CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
