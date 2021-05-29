Cancel
Cherokee, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cherokee

Cherokee Daily
Cherokee Daily
 16 days ago

CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aFRCg0b00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Cherokee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

