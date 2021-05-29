Daily Weather Forecast For Bailey
BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 52 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
