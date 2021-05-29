Daily Weather Forecast For Bailey

BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 67 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 52 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.