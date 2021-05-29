Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bailey, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Bailey

Posted by 
Bailey Times
Bailey Times
 16 days ago

BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aFRCeF900

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bailey Times

Bailey Times

Bailey, CO
5
Followers
77
Post
681
Views
ABOUT

With Bailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bailey, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Bailey Co Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bailey, COPosted by
Bailey Times

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(BAILEY, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bailey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bailey, COPosted by
Bailey Times

Get weather-ready — Bailey’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bailey: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."