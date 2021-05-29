Cancel
Amery, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Amery

Amery Daily
 16 days ago

AMERY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aFRCdMQ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Amery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

