4-Day Weather Forecast For Amery
AMERY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.