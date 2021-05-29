Rotonda West Weather Forecast
ROTONDA WEST, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
