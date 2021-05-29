Pratt Daily Weather Forecast

PRATT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 73 °F, low 54 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night High 65 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Rain in the day; while chance light rain during night High 65 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then mostly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.