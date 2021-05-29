Cancel
Pratt, KS

Pratt Daily Weather Forecast

Pratt Voice
 16 days ago

PRATT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aFRCbay00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night

    • High 65 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

