Pratt Daily Weather Forecast
PRATT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
