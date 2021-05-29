Cancel
Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam Weather Forecast

Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 16 days ago

BEAVER DAM, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aFRCaiF00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

