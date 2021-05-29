Beaver Dam Weather Forecast
BEAVER DAM, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
