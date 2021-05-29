Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Saturday is set to be rainy in South Hill, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for South Hill:

Saturday, May 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.