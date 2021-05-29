Sioux Center Weather Forecast
SIOUX CENTER, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
