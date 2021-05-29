Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Center, IA

Sioux Center Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sioux Center Daily
Sioux Center Daily
 16 days ago

SIOUX CENTER, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aFRCYtf00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center, IA
18
Followers
80
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sioux Center Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Center, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Ia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sioux Center, IAPosted by
Sioux Center Daily

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sioux Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sioux Center, IAPosted by
Sioux Center Daily

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Sioux Center

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sioux Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sioux Center, IAPosted by
Sioux Center Daily

Get weather-ready — Sioux Center’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sioux Center: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Sioux Center, IAPosted by
Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center gas at $1.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Sioux Center area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 2950 S Main Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $1.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 87Th St Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.