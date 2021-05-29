Oak Grove Daily Weather Forecast

OAK GROVE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



