Magnolia Weather Forecast

MAGNOLIA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 82 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 83 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



