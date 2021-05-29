4-Day Weather Forecast For Demopolis
DEMOPOLIS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
