Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, MS

Saturday set for rain in Houston — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Houston Updates
Houston Updates
 16 days ago

(HOUSTON, MS) Saturday is set to be rainy in Houston, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aFRCSbJ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Houston Updates

Houston Updates

Houston, MS
23
Followers
78
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, MS
City
Money, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sunbreak#Rain Saturday#Nearby Hikes#Theater#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Nws Data#Planning#Streaming#Household Tasks#Retirement Savings#Bookkeeping#Forums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Houston, MSPosted by
Houston Updates

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(HOUSTON, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Houston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Houston, MSPosted by
Houston Updates

Your 4-day forecast for Houston

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houston: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Mississippi StateTelegraph

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.