Pinckneyville, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pinckneyville

Posted by 
Pinckneyville News Alert
Pinckneyville News Alert
 16 days ago

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aFRCQpr00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy in the day; while clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pinckneyville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

