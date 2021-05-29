Weather Forecast For Marion

MARION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Patchy drizzle then cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night High 60 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 76 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Rain Showers High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 mph



