Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, KY

Weather Forecast For Marion

Posted by 
Marion News Flash
Marion News Flash
 16 days ago

MARION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aFRCPx800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy drizzle then cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marion News Flash

Marion News Flash

Marion, KY
19
Followers
83
Post
969
Views
ABOUT

With Marion News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Ky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Marion, KYPosted by
Marion News Flash

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Marion

(MARION, KY) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Marion area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Marion area on Tuesday, found that Liberty at 825 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Liberty at 825 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99.
Marion, KYPosted by
Marion News Flash

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Marion

(MARION, KY) According to Marion gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. FiveStar at 110 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at FiveStar at 110 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.