Prairie Du Chien, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Prairie Du Chien

Posted by 
Prairie Du Chien News Alert
Prairie Du Chien News Alert
 16 days ago

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aFRCNQu00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Prairie Du Chien, WI
With Prairie Du Chien News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

