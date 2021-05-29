Daily Weather Forecast For Prairie Du Chien
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
