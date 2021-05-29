Franklin Daily Weather Forecast

FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Rain likely in the day; while rain during night High 56 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



