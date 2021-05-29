Cancel
Franklin, NH

Franklin Daily Weather Forecast

Franklin Times
 16 days ago

FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aFRCMYB00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain likely in the day; while rain during night

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

