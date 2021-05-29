Franklin Daily Weather Forecast
FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Rain likely in the day; while rain during night
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.