Weather Forecast For Crystal City

CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly Cloudy High 90 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.