Weather Forecast For Crystal City
CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
