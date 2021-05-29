Cancel
Salida, CO

Salida Daily Weather Forecast

Salida News Alert
 16 days ago

SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od9iU_0aFRCI1H00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Salida News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

