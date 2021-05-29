Salida Daily Weather Forecast
SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
