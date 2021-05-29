Cancel
Richfield, UT

Richfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Richfield Journal
 16 days ago

RICHFIELD, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aFRCGFp00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Richfield, UT
ABOUT

With Richfield Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

