Warren, AR

Warren Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Warren Times
 16 days ago

WARREN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQIFx_0aFRCFN600

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Warren Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Warren, ARPosted by
Warren Times

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Warren

(WARREN, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Warren Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Warren, ARPosted by
Warren Times

Get weather-ready — Warren’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Warren: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 48 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 81.3 feet. * Flood stage is 79.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will stay near a stage of 81.3 feet through Tuesday. However, additional rain is forecast. Continue to monitor future forecasts for any updates. * Impact...At 80.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs at this level. Levee gates should be closed to prevent the river from backing into Calion Lake. Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. There is wide coverage of flooding in the river bottoms. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 81.3 Mon 9 AM 81.3 81.3 81.4 81.4 1 PM 5/20