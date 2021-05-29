Cancel
Wellston, OH

Wellston Weather Forecast

WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8yL_0aFRCDbe00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 54 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wellston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

