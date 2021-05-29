Wellston Weather Forecast
WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 54 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
