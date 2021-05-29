Wellston Weather Forecast

WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 54 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 76 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.