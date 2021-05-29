Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belfast, ME

Cloudy forecast for Belfast? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Belfast Post
Belfast Post
 16 days ago

(BELFAST, ME.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Belfast Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belfast:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aFRCCiv00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Belfast Post

Belfast Post

Belfast, ME
12
Followers
85
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Heavy Rain#The Sun#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Belfast Saturday#Clouds Saturday#Overcast Days#Light Rain#Sprints Day#Nws Data#Rake Leaves#Lawn#Grey#Yard Work#Things#Exercise#Inspiration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Belfast, MEPosted by
Belfast Post

Belfast gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BELFAST, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Belfast area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon. Irving at 326 High St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Wentworth Family Qwik Stop at 142 Waldo Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
EnvironmentPosted by
Belfast Post

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(BELFAST, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Belfast. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Belfast, MEPosted by
Belfast Post

Check out these homes for sale in Belfast now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A trim, well-built home in move-in condition awaits you in this quiet wooded neighborhood on the outskirts of Belfast. Ample room to build a garage or to garden in the clearing behind the house. Two bedrooms plus office, two full bathrooms with tubs, living room with built-in shelving, and dry basement. Sliding glass doors to a rear deck just the right size for an outdoor grill and dining with friends. Hot water baseboard heat supplemented by a pellet stove. Cable service. Radon air and water remediation in place. Come take a look! (Available for occupancy July 1, 2021.)<p><strong>For open house information, contact Martha Laitin, Belfast at 207-338-3500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> ** WATERFRONT ** This quintessential charming cottage on beautiful Swan Lake is nestled in a private area where you and/or guests can enjoy all lakefront living has to offer. This well-maintained hidden gem is just 15 minutes from Belfast and miles away from daily stressors. Come sit on the deck and soak up the scenery or get closer to the water on the expansive dock to relax, fish or swim. Need some extra space? You have it with the 18x20 shed complete with electricity. I know you&#039;ve heard it before, but this one won&#039;t last long! Most contents to convey at no value.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nancy Falvey, Belfast at 207-338-3500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmV0dGVyJTIwSG9tZXMlMjBhbmQlMjBHYXJkZW5zLVRoZSUyME1hc2llbGxvJTIwR3JvdXAuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFTSUVMTE9HUk9VUC0xNDYzNDQ1MTQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Looking for ample space and well appointed amenities close to downtown Belfast? Welcome to Springbrook Hill! This second floor condo offers three bedrooms, two full baths, kitchen, and an open concept living and dining area. Enjoy the well landscaped surroundings from your private deck. Recent updates include fresh new carpeting and flooring. Access to tennis courts, playground, club house, lawn area, and trails are right outside your door! This condo also includes central air conditioning and a separate private storage area in the basement for your larger items. Enjoy all that Belfast has to offer just minutes away!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Stephanie Cross, Belfast at 207-338-3500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Welcome to South Cape Shores on Cape Jellison. Featuring stunning views of Penobscot Bay and the Blue Hill Peninsula from all three levels of the home, this updated end-unit condo is ready to be your year-round home or coastal Maine vacation get away. The upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a deep farmer&#039;s sink. An open floor plan leads you from the dining area to the living room with high cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace overlooking the water. Extend your entertaining and living space out to the spacious deck complete with automatic awnings, where sunrises over Blue Hill welcome you to the day. The primary first floor bedroom features water views and includes a custom-designed bath with glass shower, double glass bowl vanity, and radiant heat in the tiled floor. The second floor includes a full bath and two bedrooms, and is open to the living area below. The finished lower level offers a large family room with walk out access to the patio on the back lawn. A fourth bedroom on the lower level can also be used as a spacious office. Just minutes away you will find Ft. Point State Park with its classic Maine lighthouse, Stockton Harbor Yacht Club, and public boat launch. With an easy commute to Belfast, Bangor and Bar Harbor, this idyllic property is an experience you don&#039;t want to miss!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Stephanie Cross, Belfast at 207-338-3500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Maine StatePosted by
101.9 The Rock

Flights over Northern Maine to Map Geology

A low-flying airplane over northern Maine later this month is going to be mapping the region’s geology. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by U.S. Geological Survey and Maine Geological Survey scientists to get images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments on the...
Maine Statewabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the rise. A GasBuddy survey found that gas prices have gone up more than five cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the state Monday is $2.97 per gallon. That’s almost 19 cents per gallon...