Ruidoso Daily Weather Forecast
RUIDOSO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
