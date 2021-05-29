Cancel
Sitka News Watch

Sitka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sitka News Watch
Sitka News Watch
 16 days ago

SITKA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aFRC99z00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 47 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 50 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 52 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sitka, AK
With Sitka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

