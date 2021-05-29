Sitka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SITKA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Light Rain
- High 54 °F, low 47 °F
- 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain
- High 54 °F, low 50 °F
- 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Light Rain
- High 54 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 52 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
