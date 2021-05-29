Cancel
Marathon, FL

Saturday rain in Marathon: Ideas to make the most of it

Marathon Updates
Marathon Updates
 16 days ago

(MARATHON, FL) Saturday is set to be rainy in Marathon, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marathon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aFRC8HG00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 88 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Marathon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

